Woodside Energy Group (WDS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

