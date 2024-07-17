XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.37. XPeng shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 1,563,708 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

XPeng Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,550 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $26,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 806,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,221,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,824 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

