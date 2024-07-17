Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,831,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after acquiring an additional 678,659 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,254,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 649,922 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,045,000 after purchasing an additional 570,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,156,000 after buying an additional 373,232 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.