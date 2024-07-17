Zacks Research Comments on FedEx Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $16.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $20.94 per share.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $313.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.45. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

