10,032 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 285,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 206,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Down 1.3 %

Inogen stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inogen

Inogen Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.