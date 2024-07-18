1,106 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $178.92 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $152.34 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,173 shares in the company, valued at $74,921,364.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,921,364.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,096 shares of company stock valued at $48,729,075. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

