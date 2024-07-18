1,254 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Masco Stock Down 1.5 %

Masco stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.