12,562 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHT opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 110.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

