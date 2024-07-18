13,000 Shares in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BrightView by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 977.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

BrightView Price Performance

BV opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.