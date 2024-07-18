141,664 Shares in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 141,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSE TGB opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

