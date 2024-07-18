20,107 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,281,000 after buying an additional 220,504 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $11,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $6,123,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

