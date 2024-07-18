2,830 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $133,917,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,541,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after buying an additional 704,249 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after acquiring an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PBA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

