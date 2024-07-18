3,120 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Trading Down 0.5 %

NICE stock opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.07.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

