3,519 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

