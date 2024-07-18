59,653 Shares in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SNDL by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SNDL by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SNDL by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,544 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in SNDL by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 809,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SNDL in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

SNDL Stock Down 0.9 %

SNDL stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. SNDL Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. SNDL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SNDL Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

