7,246 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 26.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $16,226,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average of $130.38.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

