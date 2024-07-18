857 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 322.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,356 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $438,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.4 %

FAS stock opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

