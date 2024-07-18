9,542 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.49. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

