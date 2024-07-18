A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

