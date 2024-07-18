A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.0 %

AOS opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

