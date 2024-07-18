Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $259.06 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

