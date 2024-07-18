Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Adamas One Stock Up 2.3 %
JEWL opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Adamas One has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.
Adamas One Company Profile
