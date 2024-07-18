Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adamas One Stock Up 2.3 %

JEWL opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Adamas One has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

