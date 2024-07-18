Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Position Cut by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS stock opened at $122.05 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $124.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

