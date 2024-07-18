agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.89. 270,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,205,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in agilon health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

