Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.61.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Down 2.0 %

AC opened at C$17.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.44.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.