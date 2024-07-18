Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AL opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

