Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01. Albemarle has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $239.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 505,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after buying an additional 92,239 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,142.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 37,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

