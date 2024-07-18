Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

