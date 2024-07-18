Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 20,000 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,097.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 563.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

