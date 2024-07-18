Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.