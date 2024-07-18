Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 86,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.0 %

ALSN stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

