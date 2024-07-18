Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,209,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,691,059 shares.The stock last traded at $3.60 and had previously closed at $2.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

