Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $191.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

Shares of ALL opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21. Allstate has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $95,764,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

