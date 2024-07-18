Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Flossbach Von Storch AG’s 2nd Largest Position

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,207,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,087,212 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,540,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $181.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,988 shares of company stock worth $17,752,805. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

