Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 138,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $181.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

