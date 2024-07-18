Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 145,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 564,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,257,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 416.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $181.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,988 shares of company stock worth $17,752,805 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.