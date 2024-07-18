Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,003,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 14.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $302,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,805. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $181.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.68. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

