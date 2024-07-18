América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $18.90 Price Target at Scotiabank

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $18.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.68.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 448.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

