Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 136,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 241,290 shares.The stock last traded at $39.54 and had previously closed at $39.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $798.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

