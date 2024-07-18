Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

