APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of APA opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 30.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 129,355 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $356,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

