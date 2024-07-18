Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Apple stock opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

