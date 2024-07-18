Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.90

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.90 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 15771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $45,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcosa by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

