Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 617,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $653.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,047,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,564,000 after buying an additional 146,141 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

