Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $3.95 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.10 to $3.95 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 89.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,675 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.2% during the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $4,288,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

