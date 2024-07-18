ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stake Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

