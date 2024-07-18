Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 446,647 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 904,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,533,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

