Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Short Interest Up 9.5% in June

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Artivion Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 108.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 564,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Artivion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

