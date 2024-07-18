Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 6.6%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.83. 274,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,065,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Asana

Asana Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,047,827.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,443 shares of company stock worth $1,101,976 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.