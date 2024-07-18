Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Shares of OTC AAWH opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Ascend Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

