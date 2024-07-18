Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Report on AAWH
Ascend Wellness Price Performance
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascend Wellness
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.